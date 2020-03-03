Alexa Demie likes to go make-up free in the daytime.

The 'Euphoria' - who has just launched a new eye collection with MAC called More Than Meets The Eye - has admitted that whilst she loves getting to have a ''playful time'' creating bold looks for work and nights out, during the day she prefers to have a ''clean face''.

In an interview with allure.com, she said: ''It's funny because in my day-to-day life -- especially in the mornings -- you will not really see me in make-up.

''It's usually in the evenings.

''Because I wear it so much for work, I like to keep my face clean during the day.

''But at night, it's more for me.

''It's an exciting, playful time for me to sit down in front of my mirror.

''I have one of those mirrors that light up perfectly and organised all of my make-up like a store. It just brings me so much joy.''

Getting to do a collection with MAC is full circle for the 25-year-old actress - who plays Maddy Perez in the hit HBO series - as her mother is a former MAC employee.

Alexa recalled how her parent used to bring her in as a model and hailed the brand for their ''diversity''.

She said: ''It's honestly so exciting because I spent so much time at the MAC store growing up.

''My mom would bring me in to use me as her model to teach all the other people working there.

''She'd bring me to all the fun parties, and I have all these pictures of me wearing Viva Glam shirts.

''I just felt so good at the MAC Store.

''There's always so much diversity and love and acceptance and just so much fun.

''Everyone who worked there was in a look. I got so much inspiration from just being there.''

The star recently revealed she hopes to build her own ''full-fledged fashion empire''.

She said: ''[I want to create] a full-fledged fashion empire. I love fashion ... It's a part of my journey and part of the empire I want to create.''