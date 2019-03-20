Alex Winters and Keanu Reeves have confirmed a third 'Bill & Ted' movie, which will be titled 'Bill & Ted Face the Music', is on the way.
The pair will reprise their titular roles as Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Ted (Theodore) Logan in 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' this summer, with the film scheduled for release in summer 2020, 28 years after the second installment of the saga, 'Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey'.
The actors announced the news in a brief video standing in front of Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl.
Alex noted: ''Where we'll never play.''
Keanu added: ''Never play.''
The pair then thanked fans for repeatedly demanding a third film.
Alex said: ''We owe you a huge debt of gratitude, and we wanted to say thank you. And be excellent.''
Keanu repeated: ''Be excellent.''
An official logline for the movie teased the appearance of a ''few music legends'' as the two friends set out to save ''life as we know it''.
It stated: ''Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.''
'Galaxy Quest' filmmaker Dean Parisot will direct from a script written by previous 'Bill & Ted' writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.
Steven Soderbergh is among the executive producers.
'Bill & Ted Face the Music' will begin filming this summer in New Orleans, ahead of a release date of August 2020.
The first movie, 'Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure' was released in 1989 and followed the teenage pals' time-travelling adventures while they tried to pass a high school history class.
The follow-up was released two years later and saw the pair battle their evil robotic duplicates.
