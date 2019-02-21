All Time Low's Alex Gaskarth has admitted he was anxious about how his bandmates would react to him staring Simple Creatures with Blink-182's Mark Hoppus.
Alex Gaskarth was ''nervous'' to tell his All Time Low bandmates about his new band Simple Creatures.
The 31-year-old frontman has joined forces with Blink-182's Mark Hoppus on the new project after ''quietly making music together for a little while'', and the duo recently dropped their first song, 'Drug', together.
Alex has confessed that he was initially anxious about how the rest of the pop punk group - also comprised of Jack Barakat, Zack Merrick and Rian Dawson - would react.
Speaking to Metro.co.uk, he said: ''I was pretty nervous to go to them and say 'Hey, how do you guys feel about this?'
''Given that if the tables were turned and it was them being approached by someone that mattered this much in their creative lives, I think it would be a no-brainer for any of us.''
Alex says it was important Simple Creatures didn't sound anything like their respective bands.
He explained: ''It's different, it's exciting, it's fun, there were no expectations for this, we kind of just went into it with an intention to make something different and something that sounds unlike Blink-182 and All Time Low.
''I think that was what we stuck by and it ended up with us making what I think is some really rad music.''
The 'Lost in Stereo' hitmaker has been working closely with Mark for years so there was no fear of going into fan-boy mode.
He said: ''When we started out we were definitely influenced and inspired by blink, I think a big part of it for me was their energy live ... It was very clearly friends going out and having a blast first and foremost, and also making rad music.
''I was very inspired by that mentality
''Fortunately, I met Mark years ago, so I kind of got to get my like hardcore fanboy phase out of the way, I've told Mark plenty of times how much I love him and now it's just like, 'Alright we can clear the air now and be normal.'''
The pair plan to release their debut EP next month.
