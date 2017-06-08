Alessandro Michele has been hailed as a ''really kind person'' by Jared Leto.

The 45-year-old actor and the fashion designer - who was announced the creative director of Gucci in January 2015 - sparked up a great friendship when he 'Suicide Squad' star was selected to be the face of the designer label's Gucci guilty fragrance in December 2015, and Leto believes Alessandro is not only a great friend but an ''unaffected, creative'' and ''talented'' creator.

Speaking about the creative mastermind to ES magazine, the dark-haired hunk said: ''He's a really kind person. Unaffected. Creative. Talented. He's a legitimate good friend of mine, not just a business or a showbusiness friend.''

Although Jared credits Alessandro as his ''legitimate good friend'', he has admitted he doesn't count everyone he works with as his close pal and has claimed he doesn't have ''many'' friends.

He said: ''I don't have many friends so I do enjoy spending time with the few that I have.

''There are people I'm really enamoured with but it's hard to find time to spend with them.''

And Jared - who is set to star in 'Blade Runner 2049' alongside Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford - has revealed his mother, Constance, encouraged him to pursue a career in the creative industry because she believed it would be a ''worthy'' job.

He said: ''I do not dive lightly into the abyss any more.

''[But Constance] she encouraged me that a creative path is a worthy one. It was really brave of her to do that. The creative path is one that is fraught with imbalance and uncertainty, self-consciousness, fear and doubt.

''But I have found that we are ... very responsible for our stories.''