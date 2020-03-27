Alessandro Michele has called for solidarity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 48-year-old fashion designer - who is the creative director of Gucci - has urged the world and his own employees to come together during the current health crisis, which has plunged numerous countries and numerous industries into chaos.

In a letter to the company's employees around the world, Alessandro and Marco Bizzarri - the president and CEO of Gucci - wrote: ''Gucci has created a world, open and free: a Gucci global community.

''We ask all of you to be the Changemakers in this crisis, to stand together with us in the fight against the Coronavirus. We are all in this together.''

The world-famous fashion label has already pledged to donate as much as one million euros to the Italian Civil Protection Department as part of the fight against the virus.

Meanwhile, Gucci recently cancelled its planned cruise 2021 fashion show in San Francisco due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The event had been scheduled for May 18 - but the decision was made to postpone it because of ''the ongoing uncertainty prompted by the coronavirus outbreak''.

A spokesman for the Italian luxury fashion brand said at he time: ''A decision on the new timing and location of the show will be announced at a later date, once the situation becomes clearer.

''At this time, our thoughts are with all of those affected around the world.''

Alessandro had initially chosen to host the the cruise show in San Francisco due to the city's history as a place of liberal activism and for its reputation as a cultural melting pot.