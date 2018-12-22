Aled Jones used to run away whenever he heard 'Walking in the Air' because he felt so embarrassed.
Aled Jones used to run away whenever he heard 'Walking in the Air'.
The 47-year-old singer-and-presenter shot to fame in 1985 when he was just 14 after he was asked by chance to record a version of 'The Snowman' theme and had no idea how big the song would become - or how embarrassing he would find it.
He wrote in a guest column for Closer magazine: '''Walking in the Air' came about by chance in 1985.
''I went into the studio to record something for a Toys R Us advert and they asked me to sing the song.
''The boy who originally sang it in the film, his voice had broken, so I sang the advert version.
''Little did I know it would still be played over 30 years later.
''When I was at school, I would go bright red every time I heard it - if I was in a shop and the song began to play, I'd have to run out.''
And the 'Songs of Praise' star - who has children Emilia, 16, and Lucas, 13, with wife Claire Fosset - admitted the song has always been banned in his own household.
He added: ''My family don't play it though - they know better.
''They used to laugh and point at me when it was played in public.''
Luckily, Aled is much less embarrassed about his new music.
He said: ''Fortunately, I can listen to the album I did with Russell Watson this year, 'In Harmony'. We're really proud of it.''
Ariana Grande channels her inner Regina George in the 'Mean Girls' themed video for her latest single 'thank u, next'.
Up and coming London rapper and producer Jallow unveils the video for his latest song 'Matilda', and he's been steadily climbing the charts.
Following the release of their new EP 'Melt' on Photo Finish Records, this indie trio from Washington, DC unveil the video for their latest single...
Celebrating thirty years of Ride with a special anniversary Unplugged tour, Oxfordshire's finest came to the seaside to play in the Ballroom.
Three months after his Michael Jackson mash-up, Mark Ronson is joined by Miley Cyrus in the video for his new song 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart'.
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.