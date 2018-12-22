Aled Jones used to run away whenever he heard 'Walking in the Air'.

The 47-year-old singer-and-presenter shot to fame in 1985 when he was just 14 after he was asked by chance to record a version of 'The Snowman' theme and had no idea how big the song would become - or how embarrassing he would find it.

He wrote in a guest column for Closer magazine: '''Walking in the Air' came about by chance in 1985.

''I went into the studio to record something for a Toys R Us advert and they asked me to sing the song.

''The boy who originally sang it in the film, his voice had broken, so I sang the advert version.

''Little did I know it would still be played over 30 years later.

''When I was at school, I would go bright red every time I heard it - if I was in a shop and the song began to play, I'd have to run out.''

And the 'Songs of Praise' star - who has children Emilia, 16, and Lucas, 13, with wife Claire Fosset - admitted the song has always been banned in his own household.

He added: ''My family don't play it though - they know better.

''They used to laugh and point at me when it was played in public.''

Luckily, Aled is much less embarrassed about his new music.

He said: ''Fortunately, I can listen to the album I did with Russell Watson this year, 'In Harmony'. We're really proud of it.''