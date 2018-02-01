Albus Dumbledore's sexuality won't be ''explicitly'' explored in 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald'.

The iconic headmaster of Hogwarts School for Witchcraft and Wizardry - created by 'Harry Potter' author J.K Rowling - is set to appear in the upcoming 'Fantastic Beasts' sequel and will be played by Jude Law.

However, it is common knowledge that the popular character is gay after Rowling revealed to the 'Harry Potter' fans about his sexuality.

But now David Yates - who helmed a number of 'Harry Potter' movies as well as directing the upcoming sequel - admitted Dumbledore's sexuality won't be ''explicitly'' explored.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Yates said: ''Not explicitly. But I think all the fans are aware of that. He had a very intense relationship with Grindelwald when they were young men. They fell in love with each other's ideas, and ideology and each other.''

Yates also teased Law's imagining of the character - who was played by Richard Harris then Sir Michael Gambon in the 'Harry Potter' movies - and said he is a ''maverick''.

He said: ''He's a maverick and a rebel and he's an inspiring teacher at Hogwarts. He's witty and has a bit of edge. He's not this elder statesman. He's a really kinetic guy. And opposite Johnny Depp as Grindelwald, they make an incredible pairing.''

The second of five adventures has been penned by Rowling and follows on from the end of the first film.

The sequel sees the Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald [Depp] escaping from the Magical Congress of the United States of America (MACUSA).

Now the wizard is gathering followers to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings.

In order to stop him and his plans, a young Dumbledore [Law] enlists the help of Magizoologist Newt Scamander [Eddie Redmayne] who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead.

Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested even among friends and family.

The new film sees Redmayne and Depp reprising their respective roles alongside a number of other returning casts Katherine Waterston, 37, as Auror Tina Goldstein, Alison Sudol, 33, as Queenie and Dan Fogler, 41, as Jacob Fowalski.

Ezra Miller, 25, is back as Credence, Zoe Kravitz, 29, will take on the role of Leta Lestrange and Callum Turner, 27, will play Newt's brother Theseus Scamander.