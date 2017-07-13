WWE star Paige's boyfriend Alberto El Patron has been ''indefinitely suspended'' from Impact Wrestling following allegations of domestic abuse.

The 40-year-old professional wrestler was spoken to by police at Orlando International Airport in Florida on Sunday (09.07.17) following a commotion with a woman - which some witnesses have claimed was the wrestler's girlfriend Paige.

Alberto - who is the current Impact Wrestling heavyweight champion - was not arrested, no charges have been filed, and police did not confirm the name of the alleged victim.

In response, Global Force Wrestling and Impact Wrestling have decided to suspend the star - who is also known as Alberto Del Rio - whilst police complete their investigation into the alleged offences.

In a conference call, spokesman Ross Forman said: ''Global Force Wrestling has indefinitely suspended Alberto El Patron, effective immediately, until the investigation is resolved following a recent incident in Orlando, Florida.''

Global Force Wrestling Chief Creative Officer Jeff Jarrett then took over the conference call, held on Wednesday (12.07.17), to insist he has a team of people who are ''digging into this matter'', and has spoken to several sporting personnel for their opinion on ''how to handle the situation''.

He said: ''Obviously it's very unfortunate that ... over the last 24-36 hours, Global Force Wrestling officials, Anthem Sports, as well as a host of others that are a part of our team, are currently digging into this matter.

''A lot of people have reached out to me. I've called up my mentors in the corporate world, some CEOs, some college and professional player personnel people and coaches in sport. I just wanted to pick their brain and get their advice on how to handle this situation.''

And Jeff added that Alberto's status as heavyweight champion would depend on the outcome of the investigation, as at present he believes there is no ''absolutely right decision'' to be made.

Jeff added: ''At the end of the day, it truly is on a case-by-case basis when it comes to dealing with athletes and entertainers and other types of public figures. There's never an absolutely right decision to make or a wrong decision to make.''

Meanwhile, Paige, - whose real name is Saraya-Jade Bevis - has since taken to Twitter to tell her side of the story, insisting that a lady became ''angry'' and threw a drink at her significant other after trying to take a picture.

In a series of tweets, she wrote: ''WE got the cops involved. I'm crying cuz I found out bad fam news & a lady tries take a pic. She gets angry throws a drink on @PrideOfMexico

''Please leave us alone. That's it. (sic)''