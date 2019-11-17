Haim's new track 'Hallelujah' deals with the passing of Alana Haim's best friend.

The trio of sisters - comprised of Alana, Este, and Danielle Haim - first announced their new track on Thursday (14.11.19), and youngest sibling Alana has now opened up on the meaning behind the upcoming single, which will be released on Monday (18.11.19), as she says her late best friend Sammi was the inspiration behind the lyrics.

Writing in a lengthy note on Twitter, the 27-year-old musician said: ''We have a song called hallelujah coming out on Monday. It's a song about family, love, loss, and being thankful for it all. It's hard to talk about my verse in the song but I wanted to open up about it so here i go...

''I went through a really dark time when I was 20. I woke up on a hazy October morning to find out that my best friend, Sammi Kane Kraft, had passed away in a tragic car accident. It was a loss that changed my life forever. Sammi was my everything, and coming to terms with the fact that she wasn't here, that i couldn't call her, i couldn't hug her, I would never see her bright smile and sparkling eyes ever again broke me.

''Its strange but i started thinking about all the milestones in my life that she would never be a part of- like us wanting to celebrate out 21st birthdays in Vegas, or planning all the festivals we wanted to go to around the world, or knowing that when i walk down the aisle at some point she won't be standing next to me as my main of honor.

''I had always wanted to pay tribute to her in some way and i could never put how important she was into words. It felt like there were no words in the dictionary to encapsulate how special she was. (sic)''

Alana went on to explain that she was thankful for her two older siblings for being by her side throughout the difficult time, and said Sammi's passing has allowed her to realise how ''special'' her loved ones are.

She continued: ''Losing her put a lot of things into perspective for me. I was so lucky to have my sisters at this time in my life. There was a point where they didn't know what to do or say or how to help and them just being there as a shoulder to cry on or as an ear to talk to got me to slowly recover.

''I'm not the same, I'll never be the same. The me before took love, friends and family for granted. Now there won't be a day that goes by where i don't tell everyone i love how special they are to me. Though I miss her everyday I know she's still here sending me little messages, little signs everywhere i go. I always look up and go I hear ya Sammi Sam! Love love love love love you too.

''Hallelujah comes out Monday and I can't wait for you all to hear it. (sic)''