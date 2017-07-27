Alan Menken has hinted 'The Hunchback Of Notre Dame' could be made into a live-action remake.

The iconic composer - who is known for his musical scores for hit Disney animated movies including 'Aladdin' and 'Beauty and the Beast' - has kept tight-lipped about which classic tale the studio is set to reboot, but he wants to see the French story remade.

Speaking to NME, Menken, who also composed the original animation, said: ''I can't say anything yet but I think 'Hunchback' would make an amazing live-action musical.''

Based on the novel by Victor Hugo, the story follows deformed Quasimodo, who lives in the bell tower of the Parisian cathedral, and wishes to go down to live with the rest of society.

However, his guardian, the evil Judge Claude Frollo wants to keep him locked away and rid the world of hellish beings.

When Quasimodo meets the beautiful Esmeralda, he is persuaded to help her and the rest of the gypsies from their fate at the hands of Frollo.

This project would join Disney's ever growing franchise of live-action reboots which has seen 'Maleficent', 'Cinderella', 'The Jungle Book' and most recently, the box office smash 'Beauty and the Beast'.

Among the other remakes being lined up are 'The Lion King', 'Mulan', 'Dumbo' and 'The Little Mermaid'.

Director Tim Burton recently revealed Colin Farrell, Danny Devito, Eva Green and Michael Keaton will all appear in his reimagining of the flying elephant 'Dumbo'.

The movie - which will also include animated elements - will all be filmed in England and is currently scheduled for release in the US on March 29, 2019.

'Dumbo' is one of the classic Disney films, which tells the story of a ostracised baby elephant who strives to prove his worth after he is mocked for having big ears.

For the live-action adaptation, Ehren Kruger has written the script and is also producing alongside 'Tron: Legacy's' Justin Springer.