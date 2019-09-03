'Aladdin' producer Dan Lin says ''the amount of backlash'' over Will Smith's Genie was unexpected.

The 50-year-old actor's live-action version of the iconic character, which was originally created by the late Robin Williams was criticised for not being blue and for the CGI when the first image was released.

And filmmaker Dan has admitted that although they expected some people to disapprove, they never imagined to be on the news and be the butt of memes mocking the look of Will's character.

He told ScreenRant: ''I'll be honest, we did not expect the amount of backlash that we actually got.

''I feel like it really became part of the popular culture, when we're on the news with people talking about how the Genie looked.

''We never expected that kind of reaction.

''But, certainly, we expected some kind of backlash.''

He added: ''Given that he's an iconic character - Robin Williams created a character that everyone loved in their childhood.

''Naturally when you take that character and turn it into a real-life live action character, it's going to bump some people.

''But we did not expect the reaction we got.''

Will previously admitted he found the memes about the Genie ''very funny''.

The Hollywood star wasn't offended and admitted he's still trying to ''get a handle on'' internet culture, but he enjoyed the comedic posts.

He said: ''It was very funny. There was a Sonic The Hedgehog / Genie frog.

''Everything is under such critical scrutiny. I came up in an era where there was no internet. It's a new thing that I'm trying to get a handle on.''

The movie's director Guy Ritchie was satisfied fans were back on board with the character after improved images were released.

He said: ''It even came with apologies from the cynics who were so adamant initially; I've never seen apologies in that world. I thought, 'Oh well, great, we're back to where I'd hoped we'd be.' ''

Will previously confessed that he was ''terrified'' about taking on the role previously held by Robin - whose performance in the 1992 animated version of 'Aladdin' was widely hailed by fans - but the star wanted to find a way to ''pay homage'' to the legendary actor, who took his own life in 2014.

He said: ''I was terrified doing the Genie after Robin Williams. But I found a lane that pays homage. It is my own thing, you know? So, I think people are going to love it.''