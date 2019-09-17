'Aladdin' producer Dan Lin says the sequel won't be a remake of 'The Return of Jafar'.

Although there are plans in place for a follow-up to Disney's live action take on the 1992 animated classic - which starred Mena Massoud in the title role with Naomi Scott playing Princess Jasmine - the producer has confirmed the upcoming second movie will be the team's own take rather than a retread of the 1994 direct-to-video sequel.

Lin told Yahoo Movies UK: ''We are talking about where the story can go but, without revealing too much, we're looking at doing it the same way as the first movie where we aren't doing a straight remake.

''We're exploring lots of different ways that we can go but certainly, fans are saying, 'we want to see more of these characters,' but they want to see the next adventure.

''We're talking now about where that could go but I don't think it's going to be a straight remake of 'The Return of Jafar.' ''

Guy Ritchie's movie earned over $1 billion at the box office when it was released in May, making it the 6th highest grossing film of the year so far.

However some fans were more critical, and 'Aladdin' was met with a fierce online backlash which left the team doubting themselves.

Sin admitted: ''[The success] was just a relief, to be honest, because, before the opening weekend, we really felt a little beat up. We thought we had made a great movie and you can kind of second guess yourself.

''Critics online were just killing it, especially, Will Smith. We thought he had an amazing performance [as the Genie] in the movie but then the online trolls were really coming after us.''