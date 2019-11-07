'Butterflies' rapper AJ Tracey no longer wears his signature jewellery when he goes out in London because the city is a ''very dangerous'' place.
AJ Tracey doesn't wear his trademark necklace all the time because ''London is very dangerous'' and he doesn't want to be targeted for his jewellery.
The 25-year-old rapper - real name Che Wolton Grant - decided to ditch his bling from his day-to-day outfits because he likes to go out in the UK capital like a ''normal person'' and he doesn't want to draw attention to himself.
AJ - who is from Ladbroke Grove in West London - saves his jewellery for his gigs now.
In an interview with British Vogue, he said: ''I used to wear it all the time but London is very dangerous and I don't really have security. I like to walk around on my own, I like to be a normal person.''
However, the grime star is determined to stay on trend as he swaps his jewellery for luxury labels - including Louis Vuitton, Kim Jones for Dior and John Galliano at Maison Margiela.
The 'Thiago Silva' hitmaker claimed he is a trendsetter after wearing the brand Palm Angels in his music video.
AJ explained: '' I remember when me and Not3s wore it in the ''Butterflies'' video last year, I said to him, 'Yo, I'm going to wear this brand, all my LA friends put me onto it.' I wanted to wear it and he was like, 'Nah, it looks like Adidas.' We wore it in a video and then I saw - I'm not going to say who - but another rapper wore it in a video shortly after and now? Oh they're all wearing Palm Angels. But when I was wearing it, I saw on Twitter everyone was like, 'Why is AJ wearing fake Adidas?' [I thought] 'don't worry, you'll see.'''
AJ intends to continue leading the way when it comes to fashion trends and he is a big fan of his friend Virgil Abloh's brand Off-White.
He said: ''Obviously Virgil is a friend of mine and I have to support him as black man in business, but it's not just that, his garments are actually fire. So, it makes it a lot easier for me.
''Obviously, I don't want to wear any Off-White things that are in the store, because everyone buys them. I like wearing the things from Japan, because they usually get a different collection than we do.''
