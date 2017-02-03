AJ Tracey has been crowned the winner of MTV Brand New 2017 with MTV UP!

The rising Grime star beat off stiff competition from Stefflon Don, Tom Grennan, The Amazons, Bishop Briggs,

Disciples, JP Cooper, Nadia Rose, RAYE and Ray Blk to be presented with the prestigious accolade, which was given to Anne-Marie last year.

The 'Buster Cannon' MC received an astounding 7,000 fan likes to be crowned this year's winner and follows in the footsteps of previous MTV Brand New winners such as Justin Bieber, The Vamps and Krept & Konan.

AJ Tracey said: ''Yo I'm stoked! Thank you MTV Brand New, and more than anything, thank you to all of my fans - you lot always ride for me and you really are the best!''

Anna Karatziva, Head of Talent and Music, MTV UK, commented: ''MTV Brand New is one of our most exciting and rewarding campaigns of the year. It's been incredibly tough whittling down the list, but we can't wait to support and work alongside our finalists over the coming year.''

One of the nominees who was happy to lose out to AJ was rising singer/songwriter Tom.

Ahead of his performance at the MTV Brand New Showcase at Camden's Electric Ballroom on Thursday (02.02.17) the hunky star - who is known as the vocalist on Chase & Status' hit 'All Goes Wrong' - exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''Just to be on the list is amazing, and the people who are on it have a mad fan base already. My fan base is growing. Even to be put on the list is amazing. I'm over the moon.''

MTV Brand New 2017 with MTV UP! Energy drink's shortlist is as follows:

AJ Tracey

Bishop Briggs

Disciples

JP Cooper

Nadia Rose

RAYE

Ray Blk

Stefflon Don

The Amazons

Tom Grennan