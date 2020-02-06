AJ Tracey and Aitch have teased an upcoming collaboration.

The 'Ladbroke Grove' rapper tweeted that his track with the 'Buss Down' hitmaker is ''all the way off straight bars'' on Wednesday night (05.02.20).

He wrote: ''ah mate this aj x aitch track is goin all the way off straight bars. (sic)''

Aitch also shared the post on his own page on the micro-blogging site.

The collaboration teaser comes ahead of the pair being confirmed for this summer's Wireless festival, with AJ set to perform ahead of Meek Mill on July 5, and Aitch on July 4, which is headlined by Skepta.

The opening night will see hip-hop superstar A$AP Rocky close the show with his debut headline performance in the UK.

The 'Testing' rapper - who was arrested in Sweden last summer and later found guilty of assault following the incident - was meant to perform at the festival in 2019.

Other artists performing across the weekend, include Young Thug, Quality Control Takeover, DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, D-Block Europe, Lil Uzi Vert, Burna Boy and Playboi Carti.

Plus, NLE Choppa, Jay1, Young T & Bugsey, DigDat, Rico Nasty, Steel Banglez, Nafe Smallz, Polo G, Pop Smoke, Kida Kudz, Lil Tecca and Darkoo.

Meanwhile, AJ is set to perform at next week's NME Awards.

The 25-year-old star is nominated for Best British Solo Act, Best Solo Act In The World, plus Best British Song and Best Song In The World for 'Ladbroke Grove'.

He said: ''Proper excited to be both performing and nominated at this year's NME awards.

''It's going to be a good night!''

The likes of Stormzy, The 1975, Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Foals have also received multiple nominations.

AJ is joined by The 1975, Yungblud and Beabadoobee as the performers at the ceremony at London's O2 Academy Brixton on February 12.