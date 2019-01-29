Grime star AJ Tracey is among 100 more artists who have joined the line-up for Brighton's The Great Escape Festival this year.
AJ Tracey is among 100 more artists who have been confirmed for The Great Escape Festival 2019.
The 24-year-old grime star - who was crowned the winner of MTV's Brand New 2017 - will head up the grime/rap/hip-hop side of things, along with rising rapper Mykki Blanco, at the music event that celebrates up-and-coming artists with a series of concerts across Brighton, England, between May 8 and May 11.
AJ is set to release his self-titled debut studio album on February 8, which features the Not3s collaboration 'Butterflies' and Giggs-featuring 'Nothing But Net', which means he's likely to debut some new tracks during his set.
Elsewhere, Lewis Capaldi's support acts for his Spotlight Show at the seaside city's Brighton Dome venue, on May 9, have been confirmed.
The 'Grace' hitmaker will be joined by indie rock group Easy Life and and R&B soul singer Kara Marni.
Other acts performing include Greentea Peng, Priests, Sports Team, Yves Tumor and Pagan.
They joined previously confirmed acts Connie Constance, Indoor Pets, Pip Blom, Skynd, Self Esteem, Jockstrap, The Howl and The Hum, Crack Cloud and Kawala.
300 more acts are still to be confirmed for the epic four-day event.
2018's Great Escape saw the likes of Pale Waves, Tom Walker and Alma perform.
Tickets are priced from £60 and are on sale now.
