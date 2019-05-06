Adwoa Aboah ''loves'' it when her outfits get criticised because it means she isn't conforming.
The 26-year-old model doesn't care about negative comments on her outfits because she doesn't want to conform or feel like she's fitting in.
Interviewing her friend Jorja Smith for Britain's ELLE magazine, she said: ''Do you ever read if there are bad comments about you? I love when people don't love my outfit, I'm really happy because I don't like to feel like I'm fitting in. I've accomplished what I was aiming for.''
But one thing Adwoa doesn't like is being urged to ''squeeze'' into a badly-fitting garment when she's working because she doesn't feel such ''pressure'' at home.
She said: ''The amount of times I've been on a shoot and they're like, 'Do you think you could get in these?' You feel pressure to perform so you find yourself trying to squeeze in. You'd never do that in a shop or at home! It just doesn't fit, so you leave it.''
Adwoa is a big fan of Rihanna's style - but she's ''too lazy'' to try and emulate it.
She admitted: ''I quite like a lot of boys' style, I like how a lot of men dress. I love Rihanna, too. Every now and again I feel like dressing like her, but then I'm just a bit too lazy and I put a tracksuit on instead. ''
