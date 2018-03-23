Adwoa Aboah is reportedly suing her former management company over claims they have withheld $190,000 of her earnings.

The 25-year-old model has launched legal action against The Lions Management, accusing the firm of failing to pay her the money she's owed after leaving the agency.

The British star earned $670,000 between January 2015 and July 2017, according to TMZ, which reports that her managers retained almost a third of her earnings.

In the lawsuit, Adwoa explains: ''Fashion models are not indentured servants.''

The model's relationship with the firm took a bitter turn after she left them in order to sign for rival DNA Management.

Adwoa's abrupt departure led Lions Management to claim she had prematurely ended their three-year deal, and the company launched a lawsuit of its own in 2017, seeking unspecified damages.

Despite the demand for her talents, Adwoa previously admitted to feeling ''very unattractive'' during her younger years.

The sought-after model has graced the runway for prestigious fashion brands including Calvin Klein, Fendi and Alexander Wang, but her distinct appearance left Adwoa feeling deeply insecure.

She previously said: ''I looked a lot different to all the other girls. Everyone was blonde and blue-eyed. It was: 'This is how you dress. This is how you do your hair, and you put loads of foundation on and wear high heels.' And I was like, 'F**k, I don't even know how to be this person.'

''I felt very unattractive at that school. I based my worth on how many boys fancied me.

''And even though back in London my parents' friends were like: 'Oh your daughter's so beautiful, would she like to model?' that didn't matter. It was the kids, and the boys, and the fact that I didn't have blonde hair. That's all that mattered to me.''