Adwoa Aboah is set to star in Mango's spring/summer 2019 campaign alongside Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sasha Pivovarova and Luna Bijl.
The 26-year-old model has teamed up with the Spanish high street fashion chain - alongside Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sasha Pivovarova and Luna Bijl - for their upcoming new season campaign named 'New Voices'.
COMING SOON ''New Voices'' SS19 Campaign by @alasdairmclellan
#MangoSS19 #MangoNewVoices #MangoTogether #Mango (sic)''
The campaign - photographed by Alasdair McLellan - will feature lightweight jackets, bucket hats with a pastel palette and new season knitwear, with all the model's showing off their art and activism talents in the short film.
Aboah also features in the new 2019 Revlon campaign #ICanSoIDid with Ashley Graham and Gal Gadot to promote the brand#s new inclusive Candid foundation line shot by Italian photographer Mario Sorrenti.
The founder of 'Gurls Talk' previously admitted that she has an ''on/off relationship' with her beauty routine as her skincare regime changes all the time, but she always includes cleansing and face masks.
She said: ''I have an on/off relationship with my skin but I'm pretty militant with it because it changes all the time. Stress, flying, pollution.
''Always a good old wash, a mask maybe twice a week and then serum, every morning and every night.
''I like Barbara Sturm. They do this one where they take your blood and take bits out of it and mix it with a cream.
''My mum, to this day, always makes sure I take off all my make-up before bed. And I do, always.''
