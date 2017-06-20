Adwoa Aboah's biggest extravagance are her clothes.

The 25-year-old model has admitted she never scrimps on her wardrobe and will gladly splash out on buying designer garments or new trendy pieces, although she can't get her head around why the black two-piece Miu Miu ensemble she adorned for her birthday earlier this year, which she has likened to an underwear set, was ''so expensive''.

When asked about the items she will splurge on, the catwalk icon said: ''That's easy - clothes. Take my birthday outfit from Miu Miu. I don't know why it was so expensive. It was basically just underwear.''

And the style muse will venture to London's Dover Street Market to get her hands on designer garments, although she will head to London's Westfield Shopping Centre over the Christmas period so she can buy all of her gifts in one full swoop.

Speaking about the places she likes to shop in, she said: ''Palace for skate stuff, Dover Street Market - it's just stunning there and it's got lots of Comme [des Garcons]. And Westfield because it's great for Christmas shopping; you can get it all done in one go.''

Adwoa has revealed she is skilled at rollerblading after she spent many weekends gliding around London's Hyde Park when she was younger.

When asked what her earliest memory of England's capital city, she said: ''Rollerblading in Hyde Park with my dad and sister, aged about seven. We'd do it every weekend.''

And the star has claimed she hasn't lost her knack for the sport, and realised she can still rollerblade on a recent shoot for Love magazine.

She told ES Magazine: ''I had to rollerblade for a recent Love shoot and I still had it.''