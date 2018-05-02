Adwoa Aboah felt ''emotional'' returning to Ghana for new Burberry campaign.

The 25-year-old model was born in Britain but her father, Charles Aboah, was raised in the African country and she embraced her family roots when she art-directed a shoot for the upcoming new Burberry range - casting her friend British model Sonny Hall to feature with her in the photographs which were shot at her family home in Accra.

The catwalk star admits if felt very ''special'' to be able to integrate her family into her career.

She said: ''I tried very hard not to be too emotional about this trip, but it's so special for everyone to see where the story started. To be in Ghana means coming home. I've been able to bring close friends of mine here, and my grandma and my family have had a taste of what the other part of my life is like''

The series of images feature Adwoa with her Ghanian relatives including her great-auntie Mary Asare, cousin Kensemaa Aboah, grandmother Gladys Aboah and her auntie Tina (Ernestina Aboah) who designed one-off custom outfits from the classic Burberry Vintage check especially for the shoot, embracing a mix traditional and modern designs.

Speaking to Vogue.com about her trip, she recalled: ''I just remember telling my auntie what we wanted her to do, and she was so excited. This is what she does in Ghana, and for her work to be seen on an international scale was so exciting for her. None of us wanted to take our outfits off, because they were so different and cool, modern but very much traditional.''