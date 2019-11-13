Adrienne Bailon Houghton's wedding dress was ''professionally preserved'' after her wedding day.

The 36-year-old television personality got back into her wedding gown three years after her big day to celebrate the 11th launch from her jewellery brand XIXI and has revealed how she kept the dress in tip top shape.

She said: ''I had it professionally preserved right after the wedding and it was stored in a box in my glam room. It was the exact same as it was on my wedding day.''

And Adrienne felt slipping back into her wedding dress was the perfect thing to do to celebrate the brand's milestone.

She added: ''My wedding anniversary and the anniversary of XIXI are both on 11/11 and in celebration of this huge milestone for my brand I knew I wanted to do something special.

''My wedding and my marriage signify a new chapter in my story so there was a natural progression in deciding to recreate my wedding band and engagement ring.''

The 'Real' presenter has confessed her mother got particularly ''emotional'' seeing her in the gown.

Speaking to People Style, she shared: ''My mom was on the set of the shoot and she was emotional seeing me in the dress. I think it brought us all back to [my wedding day] in Paris. It was magical.''

Adrienne designed her own wedding dress.

In a clip from her show, she told her co-hosts Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley: ''I'm so excited. I'm trying to be, like, a G and not cry. I wanted something original. I wanted something no other woman has ever worn.''