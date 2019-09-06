Adriana Lima says the fashion world still has ''a long way to go'' to become a truly inclusive industry.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel has been working as a model since she was a teenager and she has been delighted to see the industry change in recent years to include models from all different races, plus-sized stars and LGBTQ catwalk performers.

However, Adriana insists the industry can still do more to ''send a message of representation'' to the world.

In an interview with PEOPLE, she said: ''I am happy that it has become more inclusive of people of different races and sizes, but of course there is still a long way to go. My hope is that the industry sends a message of representation. I want any young girl or boy to be able to open up a magazine or website or Instagram, however they view fashion, and feel represented in a beautiful and positive way.''

The Brazilian star - who has two young daughters, Valentina, nine, and Sienna, six, with her ex-husband Marco Jaric - is always committed to spreading positivity through her work and her aim is to inspire young people to always believe in themselves.

She said: ''I tell them [young people] to be true to yourself and believe in yourself. No matter what, push yourself and never give up. I have been in this business for over 20 years and it hasn't always been easy, but you have to believe in yourself.''

Adriana - who is the face of the 2019 fall campaign for BCBGMAXAZRIA - has also opened up on how she copes with the demands of her career whilst also raising her two children and she admits it takes ''a lot of organisation'' and the support of her family to be able to do both.

She said: ''It's not easy to balance work and family. You have to know your own boundaries with work and your family. Deciding what takes priority in that moment and not beating yourself up over it.''