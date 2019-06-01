Adria Arjona says working alongside Jared Leto in 'Morbius' was a ''once in a lifetime experience''.

The 27-year-old actress has opened up about being on set with the 'Suicide Squad' actor - who plays the titular Spider-Man vampire villain in the much-anticipated blockbuster - and the star revealed that she has learnt a lot from him because he takes his job ''very seriously'' and is always well ''prepared''.

She told Collider: ''Working with Jared was a once in a life time experience. He takes his job so seriously. ''I really appreciate that.

''It made me feel really sh**ty about my process. It was really nice to have an actor who is really so prepared.''

Daniel Espinosa is directing the project, and Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach and Lucas Foster are set to produce the upcoming movie.

Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless have written the script for the film, which tells the story of a scientist who ended up with vampire traits, such as a thirst for blood and fangs, after attempting to cure himself of blood disease.

Meanwhile, Arjona insisted that she doesn't ''get scared'' when she goes into an audition and reads a script because she never has any expectations about landing the role.

She added: ''Going in to read or fighting for these characters... For me I don't get scared because I never think they will give into me.

''I am very specific with how I prep before auditions and for the movie itself and do my work. But I go in thinking 'Woah, I'm going to go for it' but they probably won't get it to me.

''And then when they do, I think on the first day of every production I've been crying for an hour because I just get so scared.''

Morbius first appeared in comic 'The Amazing Spider-Man #101', and the character went on to land his own series, 'Morbius, the Living Vampire', which spanned from 1992 to 1995.

And the 'Triple Frontier' star thinks fans are going to ''really like'' the upcoming film because ''not a lot of people know'' about the villain biologist.

She said: ''I think people are really gonna like it. I think it's a character not a lot of people know about and I think that's really interesting part about the new movie.

''We get to introduce this whole world I think people are really gonna like that!''