Adam Sandler insisted the character of his mistress in 'Uncut Gems' had her name changed because it was the same as his daughter's.

The 53-year-old actor - who has 13-year-old Sadie and 11-year-old Sunny with spouse Jackie - appears as a jeweller and gambling addict in the movie and his co-star Julia Fox revealed she initially signed on to play a woman called Sadie until Adam made his request.

Julia - whose character is also called Julia - said: ''My character's name was originally supposed to be Sadie. But that's his daughter's name, so he actually had it switched for that to make it easier on the girls.''

Adam added: ''That's my daughter's name! And I said, 'You can't have my daughter's name in this movie.'''

But the actor won't be letting his kids see him in action as Howard Ratner any time soon because the movie is much darker than his usual comedic fare.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''[There's] some dirty stuff, yes. I was filthy in this movie. And yes, it doesn't look great, but it's a good movie...

''My wife can handle it all. My wife encouraged me to do the movie. [As for] my kids, I said I don't want them to see this until maybe 60 or 70.''

The movie has garnered widespread praise and is tipped for Oscars success and Adam admitted the positive reception for his performance and the work of directors Josh and Benny Safdie has been ''nice''.

He said: ''It's nice. Honestly, I love the movie. I love those Safdie brothers, and when it gets praise from other people, I'm very happy for the boys, I'm very happy for everybody.

''When I saw it alone in the room I was like, 'Oh, I love this thing!' So that's the good news. I know it's a good movie.''