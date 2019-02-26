Columbia Pictures are developing an 'Escape Room' sequel.

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that the studio will be creating a follow-up film to the 2019 psychological horror, written by Bragi F. Schut and directed by Adam Robitel, following its worldwide box office success.

'Escape Room' stars Deborah Ann Woll, Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Jay Ellis, and Tyler Labine and opened at No. 2 during the first weekend of January 2019, pulling in close to $119 million and becoming the seventh highest-grossing film of the year so far.

Robitel will return to direct the next installment which is set to be released on April 17, 2020, however, plot details for 'Escape Room 2' are being kept under wraps.

The original film follows a group of six strangers who are sent to navigate a series of escape rooms and told they're competing for a $10,000 prize, but have actually signed up for a deadly game, and must use their wits to find the clues or die.

The first film had a $9 million production budget and Robitel previously admitted that the film's ''limited resources'' made him think about what ''you really need'' to create a movie.

Speaking before the movie was released, he said: ''With 'Escape Room', it was very limited resources. And I think what's happening now, unfortunately, is, because Jason Blum has been so successful with some of these small films, all the genre movies are being capped at a certain price; unless you're doing something like 'It' where you have this huge IP and they're willing to spend a lot.

''I think, in that respect, we're always challenged. But it does make you be more resourceful, and it makes you really think about what you truly need.''