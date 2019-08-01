Adam Robitel has teamed up with Sony Pictures to direct an untitled original thriller.

The 'Escape Room' filmmaker is set to helm a new supernatural film, penned by Gavin Heffernan and produced by Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert through their Ghost House Pictures and Romel Adam overseeing the project.

The film's storyline is being kept under wraps, however, producer Raimi insisted that Ghost House is ''thrilled'' to work with the studio once again after Robitel's 'Escape Room' grossed a notable $155 million from a budget of $9 million.

In a statement, Raimi said: ''Ghost House is thrilled to partner again with Sony Pictures, and to work for the first time with the enormously talented Adam Robitel.

''From the moment Adam and Gavin pitched me their vision for the movie, I knew that this would be an exciting and terrifying experience for the audience''.

It was announced earlier this year that Columbia Pictures will be creating a follow-up film to the 2019 psychological horror 'Escape Room' written by Bragi F. Schut and directed by Robitel, following its worldwide box office success.

The film stars Deborah Ann Woll, Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Jay Ellis, and Tyler Labine and opened at No. 2 during the first weekend of January 2019, pulling in close to $119 million and becoming the seventh highest-grossing film of the year so far.

Robitel will return to direct the next installment which is set to be released on April 17, 2020, however, plot details for 'Escape Room 2' are being kept under wraps.

The original film follows a group of six strangers who are sent to navigate a series of escape rooms and told they're competing for a $10,000 prize, but have actually signed up for a deadly game, and must use their wits to find the clues or die.