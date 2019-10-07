Adam Levine's eldest daughter doesn't like his singing.

Dusty Rose, three, is not a fan of the Maroon 5 frontman serenading her to sleep however his 19-month-old daughter Gio Grace can't get enough of the 'Girls Like You' hitmaker's voice.

Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Monday (07.10.19), Adam shared: ''You know you'd think she'd like when I sang to her but she doesn't like it all that much. I wish I was lying.''

The 40-year-old star - who has both of his girls with wife Behati Prinsloo - admitted he's tried to discuss his little girl's opinions on his singing but it didn't go as planned.

He smiled: ''I don't know if I have the courage to confront her again.''

The 'She Will Be Loved' hitmaker gushed about how ''obsessed'' he is with his brood and also opened up about being a stay-at-home parent after quitting 'The Voice'.

He gushed: ''I'm obsessed with them.

''I genuinely just adore them in a way I never knew I could adore any person.''

On missing being a coach on the spinning-chair talent show and poking fun at his former colleague Blake Shelton, he said: ''I really do miss it

''I love the people that I met and worked with, and you all obviously know how I feel about [fellow coach] Blake [Shelton] ... I do miss it but I don't miss how much I had to work.

''I was constantly working for so many years -- very lucky, very fortunate, very bless and all that -- but to just be able to stop in this moment to spent time with my new young family and just have the greatest time ever.

''Now I'm a stay-at-home dad. I just stay at home and do very little.''

Adam announced his departure from the show in May.

At the time, he was claimed to have had the ''toughest schedules'' compared to his co-judges Blake, Kelly Clarkson, and newest addition John Legend, and so sources said his exit was ''bittersweet'' as he now has more time to spend with his family.

Insiders said: ''Adam has always had one of the toughest schedules of the coaches. He's been ready to move on and also have more time with his family. It's bittersweet for everyone, but Adam is so excited that Gwen is going to take his chair. She's beloved by everyone at the show and at NBC.''