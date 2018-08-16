Adam Driver says choosing his movie roles has been a no-brainer as he gets to work with his favourite directors, like Spike Lee.
Adam Driver says choosing his movie roles has been a no-brainer as he just wants to work with his favourite directors.
The 34-year-old 'Star Wars' actor - who currently stars as an undercover police officer infiltrating the Ku Klax Klan in Spike Lee's 'BlacKkKsman' - has admitted it's easy to agree to offers when a big-name director is in charge of the project.
He told the Metro newspaper: ''I try to do things that are no-brainers to me. Do you want to work with Martin Scorsese? Yeah. Do you want to work with Terry Gilliam? Of course. Spike Lee, Jim Jarmusch? Of course.''
The former 'Girls' star features in 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' - an adventure-comedy film that has taken Gilliam 29 years to make due to issues ranging from natural disasters to lawsuits.
Speaking about the cast and crew's enthusiasm for the project, Driver shared: ''Well, we had a celebration when we passed the first work! The first time they only shot a week's worth of footage, so even getting past the first week was a victory.
''I had this experience with Scorsese. He tried to make 'Silence' for 20 years. Even when we went to go make it, we had to delay six months. Honestly I think every movie that's being made as a little miracle.''
Despite relishing the opportunities that have come his way, the Hollywood actor admitted he still finds it difficult coping with fame and the lack of privacy he's given.
He revealed: ''You just have to try and make time. Sometimes you overlap and that's tricky because you don't want to always be on a film set ... again, that's a good problem to have, but you also have to live life. Then when people notice you, or you're aware of the loss of anonymity, that's a weird thing too.''
