It was reported on Wednesday (21Dec16) that the Welsh star, who was born Gillian Davies in Bridgend, Wales, had passed away but no further details were released.

Davies is best known for playing Nell Parks in the 1970 family film and Marj in the Welsh TV series Stella.

Stella co-creator and actress Ruth Jones said in a statement: “Deddie had been ill for a long time and I saw her about a month ago and showed her the Christmas special on my laptop... She loved working on Stella. She said it kept her going and she was massively loved by all the cast and crew.

“She was one of those rare people who didn’t possess a grain of self pity and whose company ALWAYS brightened your day. A highly intelligent, joyful, talented and spectacularly spirited woman who was an inspiration to us all. She absolutely lived life to the full. God bless you Deddie.”

Davies also enjoyed roles on Grange Hill, The Bill, Doctors, Casualty, Bernard's Watch, and Midsomer Murders, 2014 film Pride, and TV movies The Canterville Ghost and Agatha Christie's Marple: The Murder at the Vicarage.