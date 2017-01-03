The Chicago P.D. star is launching the Verlaine cocktail lounge in Los Angeles.

"New year. New endeavors," he wrote on Instagram on Sunday (01Jan17). "New spot we can call our own. I'm so proud to be a part of this crew. #Verlaine #2017."

"HAPPY NEW YEAR! It has been a lifelong dream to own a piece of a restaurant," he added. "I always figured, 'maybe when I'm sixty I'll have a little speak easy or a bistro'. Well we freakin (sic) did it. We are so excited to show this place off. More pics to come! I'm so grateful to be a part of this. Thanks... to everyone involved. #2017 #Verlaine."

The 32-year-old rang in the new year at the restaurant, but it will not be open to the public until later this month (Jan17).