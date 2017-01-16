The actor passed away on Friday night (13Jan17) at an assisted living facility in Arcadia, California following a long illness, his daughter Denise tells The Hollywood Reporter.

Gautier began his career as a stand-up comedian, but shot to fame after landing the role of Conrad Birdie in the hit 1960 Broadway musical, in which he starred alongside DICk Van Dyke and Chita Rivera. His performance earned him a Tony Awards nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

He also worked in TV, appearing on shows like Mister Terrific and Mel Brooks hits When Things Were Rotten and Get Smart, in which he played Hymie the Robot.

His other small screen credits include voiceover roles in animated series Transformers, G.I. Joe, Tom & Jerry Kids, and The New Yogi Bear Show.