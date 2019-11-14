A.C.H. has quit WWE and branded the company ''racist'' in an extraordinary social media rant.

The 31-year-old star - who referred to his character Jordan Myles as his ''slave name'' - appeared on the organisation's NXT brand, but he lashed out in a Twitter live stream on Wednesday (13.11.19).

He said: ''As of today, I'd like to officially announce that I quit f***ing WWE. I am no longer an employee. I refuse to work for racists.

''I f***ing quit, f**k them. I hate that f***ing company and everything they f***ing stand for. All they ever did was hold our f***ing people back.

''I do this s**t for the culture, I don't need anyone's f***ing permission to do what I wanna do. Screw 'Jordan Myles', don't ever call me by that slave name. Call me 'A.C.H.' and don't forget the 'Super', b***h.''

In a second, lengthier video - which was streamed but no longer appears on his Twitter account - A.C.H. also hit out at the ''old guard'' and the overall ''wrestling culture''.

He ranted: ''I am tired of the way that this wrestling culture is today. They don't treat the younger guys with respect. All the old guard walking around here, thinking that we owe them something because they've taken a couple more bumps than us?

''That is bulls**t. I'm tired of it. This is for the culture. Not just for African-Americans, but for everybody that has ever felt like they couldn't do anything in their life.

''This is much bigger than pro wrestling, this is way, much bigger than WWE, Vince McMahon, Triple H, NXT, Smackdown, Raw. This is bigger than life. This is a stand, and me and the people will take it to the world, and we will take it to their throats first.''

Last month, the wrestler - whose real name is Albert Christian Hardie Jr. - called out the company for was he believed to be a racist t-shirt design, although WWE claimed he approved the merchandise.

A spokesman said at the time: ''Albert Hardie Jr. (aka Jordan Myles) approved this t-shirt for sale. As always, we work collaboratively with all of our performers to develop logos and merchandise designs and get their input and approval before proceeding.

''This was the same process with Albert, and we responded once he later requested that the logo/t-shirt be redesigned. No t-shirts were sold.''