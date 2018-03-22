AC/DC are said to be planning to release a new album with Axl Rose.

Australian rock legend Angry Anderson has revealed he spoke with the only remaining member of the classic line-up, Angus Young, about his plans for new music and he told him the GUNS N' ROSES frontman - who has replaced frontman Brian Johnson since 2016 - will sing on it.

Anderson told The Rockpit: ''I was talking to Angus earlier last year when we were doing the encores and we were opening for Guns N' Roses but Angus and I were asked to do the encores and I said to him 'What are you going to do?' and he said 'Mate I'm writing a new album'.

I thought 'Cool' so I asked him who was in the band and he said, 'Axl'. Brian's not there, Phil's not there, Cliff's not there, sadly Malcolm's not there. And there are these people, and yes it's sad that the original line-up aren't there anymore but it's the songs, people who have supported them all the way through their career they want to hear the songs.''

It comes after the 'Thunderstruck' rockers' biographer, Murray Engleheart - who penned the tome 'AC/DC: Maximum Rock & Roll' in 2012 - seemingly confirmed the legendary rock band will continue to perform with Axl and that new music could be in the pipeline.

In a post on Facebook, he insisted: ''Speculate all you want but I've said it before and I'll say it again: AC/DC will continue with Axl on vocals - new album, touring, the whole nine yards. What was a massive gamble by Angus turned out to be an equally enormous triumph that has set the scene for the future. (sic)''

The 'Welcome to the Jungle' hitmaker was drafted in for the latter part of AC/DC's 'Rock or Bust World Tour' in 2016 after Brian pulled out due to hearing issues.

The 'Back in Black' stars went through a transformation last year with bassist Cliff Williams retiring, guitarist Angus' brother Malcolm Young - who quit the group in 2014 - passing away, and Brian pulling out of the tour.