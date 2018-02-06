AC/DC will reportedly carry on with Axl Rose as frontman and potentially release a record with the GUNS N' ROSES singer.

The 'Thunderstruck' rockers' biographer, Murray Engleheart - who penned the tome 'AC/DC: Maximum Rock & Roll' in 2012 - has seemingly confirmed the legendary rock band will continue to perform with Brian Johnson's replacement and that new music could be in the pipeline.

In a post on Facebook, he insisted: ''Speculate all you want but I've said it before and I'll say it again: AC/DC will continue with Axl on vocals - new album, touring, the whole nine yards. What was a massive gamble by Angus turned out to be an equally enormous triumph that has set the scene for the future. (sic)''

The 'Welcome to the Jungle' hitmaker was drafted in for the latter part of AC/DC's 'Rock or Bust World Tour' in 2016 after Brian pulled out due to hearing issues.

The 'Back in Black' stars went through a transformation last year with bassist Cliff Williams retiring, guitarist Angus Young's brother Malcolm Young - who quit the group in 2014 - passing away, and Brian pulling out of the tour due to his hearing problems.

However, not everyone is keen on the idea of another legendary band member replacing Brian.

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott recently said he wouldn't have replaced the 70-year-old frontman with Axl if he was in AC/DC, because he wouldn't have ''dealt with'' the situation in that way if he had been part of the group.

He said: ''I wouldn't have done it like that.

''I can't speak for [AC/DC guitarist] Angus [Young] and his team as to what their reasons were for doing what they did.

''But considering that we had a drummer [Rick Allen] lose an arm and we waited for him. The way that they dealt with it was not the way I would have done it, put it that way.''

While he didn't agree with the way Axl took Brian's place in the band, Joe, 58, thought the 'November Rain' singer did a ''pretty good job'', but to him the current line-up doesn't feel like the AC/DC of old.