Skye Borgman wants to make a sequel to 'Abducted in Plain Sight'.

The Netflix film details the extraordinary case of 12-year-old Jan Broberg who is abducted twice from her small church-going community in Idaho in the 70s by her family's trusted neighbour and friend Robert 'B' Berchtold.

The filmmaker has revealed that in order to explore in more depth the ''grooming and brainwashing'' that take place in the original 90-minute documentary as well as the effect of the religion on the family she would like to create a ''sort of a trilogy of films'' to further investigate the case.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, she says she hopes to make a follow-up film ''to explore the different topics that we didn't have time to really dive deep into.''

She added: ''Like the role that faith plays - maybe not even just L.D.S. [Church of Latter-Day Saints] - but the role that faith plays in sheltering communities. Also grooming and brainwashing - there are really interesting, intricate things that happen, and we touch on both of those topics in the documentary, but I'd love to explore those more. I guess in a perfect world, it'd be sort of a trilogy of films.''

The film includes interviews from Jan herself, as well as her mother Mary Ann, her father Bob and her sister Susan and Skye admitted that so much time was spent editing the film that the family became ''so frustrating'' to her.

She explained: ''We spent so much time with them on the computer, going through what they had said, and [editing] things together. There were times when the family was just so frustrating to me.''

The director recalled a point where the family took a break from the project six weeks but insisted it was the ''best thing'' for the documentary.

She said: ''It was the best thing that we could've done because we were able to come back and feel everything we were supposed to feel.''