Skye Borgman to create a '' sort of a trilogy of films'' for 'Abducted in Plain Sight' to further investigate the case of Jan Broberg and Robert 'B' Berchtold.
Skye Borgman wants to make a sequel to 'Abducted in Plain Sight'.
The Netflix film details the extraordinary case of 12-year-old Jan Broberg who is abducted twice from her small church-going community in Idaho in the 70s by her family's trusted neighbour and friend Robert 'B' Berchtold.
The filmmaker has revealed that in order to explore in more depth the ''grooming and brainwashing'' that take place in the original 90-minute documentary as well as the effect of the religion on the family she would like to create a ''sort of a trilogy of films'' to further investigate the case.
In an interview with Vanity Fair, she says she hopes to make a follow-up film ''to explore the different topics that we didn't have time to really dive deep into.''
She added: ''Like the role that faith plays - maybe not even just L.D.S. [Church of Latter-Day Saints] - but the role that faith plays in sheltering communities. Also grooming and brainwashing - there are really interesting, intricate things that happen, and we touch on both of those topics in the documentary, but I'd love to explore those more. I guess in a perfect world, it'd be sort of a trilogy of films.''
The film includes interviews from Jan herself, as well as her mother Mary Ann, her father Bob and her sister Susan and Skye admitted that so much time was spent editing the film that the family became ''so frustrating'' to her.
She explained: ''We spent so much time with them on the computer, going through what they had said, and [editing] things together. There were times when the family was just so frustrating to me.''
The director recalled a point where the family took a break from the project six weeks but insisted it was the ''best thing'' for the documentary.
She said: ''It was the best thing that we could've done because we were able to come back and feel everything we were supposed to feel.''
Anima Animus is the third album from Siouxsie Sioux's The Creatures, released exactly 20 years ago today.
Peter Doherty once again highlighted his talent as a musician, lyricist and performer during a very entertaining evening.
Edinburgh four-piece Gypsy Circus talk about their inspirations and their music in exclusive interview.
It doesn't take long to appreciate you are in the presence of rock music royalty when you are offered an audience with Paul McGuinness.
Doillon's latest release is self-assured, positive and empowered; it is not trying to be something it's not.
Zedd and Katy Perry team up for a sci-fi themed video which sees the latter play an android who falls in love with her human partner - who doesn't...
Happy Valentine's Day! Lots of couples will celebrating this cheesy AF but lovely day, and will most likely celebrate well into the night too.
As it's almost Valentine's Day, you'll be looking for that perfect romantic playlist to set a dinner date to, right?
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.