Aaron Taylor-Johnson feels ''extraordinary'' being the face of Givenchy's fragrance.

The 27-year-old actor was announced as the brand representative of the luxury brand's Gentleman Givenchy scent earlier this year, and although the star has admitted he can be ''socially awkward'' he was honoured to be handpicked as the spokesmodel for the label.

Speaking about his partnership with the French fashion house to Stylist magazine, he said: ''It feels extraordinary. As much as i can be socially awkward, this is a real honour.''

The 'Nocturnal Animals' star was joined by his wife Sam Taylor Johnson, 50, on set of the photoshoot as she photographed the campaign images.

But Aaron was not fazed by posing in front of his partner - who he has daughters Wylda, seven, and Romy, five, with - and was actually filled with a huge amount of pride that the pair were able to work together on the major project.

He explained: ''It was really exciting. [Founder] Hubert de Givenchy would say the secret to elegance is to be yourself. This is the first time I've had to do anything where I'm really representing myself and that's kind of daunting. It's important to reflect an essence of your personality and who better to do that than my wife? It was the most enjoyable experience because there's no inhibitions, no compromising. I'm very proud of it. there aren't many things I'm proud of but when my wife and I work together I'm proud.''

Aaron has hailed Givenchy as a ''great brand and a great family'', and he is ''excited'' to see the future of the brand under the brand's artistic director Clare Waight-Keller.

He said: ''It's a great brand and a great family and I'm excited to see what Clare [Waight-Keller, Givenchy's new artistic director] brings out in October [ at Paris fashion Week]. ''