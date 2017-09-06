Aaron Taylor-Johnson feels ''extraordinary'' being the face of Givenchy's fragrance, and he felt ''very proud'' working with his wife on the shoot.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson feels ''extraordinary'' being the face of Givenchy's fragrance.
The 27-year-old actor was announced as the brand representative of the luxury brand's Gentleman Givenchy scent earlier this year, and although the star has admitted he can be ''socially awkward'' he was honoured to be handpicked as the spokesmodel for the label.
Speaking about his partnership with the French fashion house to Stylist magazine, he said: ''It feels extraordinary. As much as i can be socially awkward, this is a real honour.''
The 'Nocturnal Animals' star was joined by his wife Sam Taylor Johnson, 50, on set of the photoshoot as she photographed the campaign images.
But Aaron was not fazed by posing in front of his partner - who he has daughters Wylda, seven, and Romy, five, with - and was actually filled with a huge amount of pride that the pair were able to work together on the major project.
He explained: ''It was really exciting. [Founder] Hubert de Givenchy would say the secret to elegance is to be yourself. This is the first time I've had to do anything where I'm really representing myself and that's kind of daunting. It's important to reflect an essence of your personality and who better to do that than my wife? It was the most enjoyable experience because there's no inhibitions, no compromising. I'm very proud of it. there aren't many things I'm proud of but when my wife and I work together I'm proud.''
Aaron has hailed Givenchy as a ''great brand and a great family'', and he is ''excited'' to see the future of the brand under the brand's artistic director Clare Waight-Keller.
He said: ''It's a great brand and a great family and I'm excited to see what Clare [Waight-Keller, Givenchy's new artistic director] brings out in October [ at Paris fashion Week]. ''
Here are all the performances from the comeback series of 'Twin Peaks'.
He's embarking on his first ever solo arena tour.
The singer has donated half a million to relief efforts.
Here are all the performances from the comeback series of 'Twin Peaks'.
He's embarking on his first ever solo arena tour.
The singer has donated half a million to relief efforts.
Pratchett died aged 66 in March 2015.
Two American soldiers fighting in the Iraq war (2003 - 2011) are hiding out in...
It's been seven years since designer Tom Ford made a splash with his award-winning writing-directing...
For a short time, Edward and Susan had a happy marriage, they lived in a...
Marvel fans will love the action mayhem in this Avengers sequel, but everyone else will...
They've fought private military corporations, Nazi splinter-groups and a Norse god. Now, The Avengers assemble...
The Avengers may be feeling like they are capable of anything after saving New York...
A lot has happened since the Battle of New York. The world was attacked by...
For a blockbuster about gigantic radioactive monsters, this is a remarkably humane movie. But then...
Joe Brody and his wife Sandra are working at a nuclear power plant when disaster...
Following a series of disastrous calamities in New York, the government are desperately trying to...
While the government go about trying to pass off a series of catastrophic events as...
New writer-director Wadlow (Never Back Down) makes one severe misstep with this sequel to Matthew...