Aaron Rodgers has not reconciled his differences with his family following his split from Olivia Munn.

The 33-year-old American football star dated the Hollywood actress against his family's wishes and despite their split in April 2017, Aaron has reportedly still not reconnected with his loved ones.

A source explained: ''Aaron still hasn't been in contact with his family.

''His mom, Darla, has reached out to him multiple times in the last few months but hasn't heard back from him.''

Since splitting from Olivia, Aaron has been enjoying travelling to Los Angeles on weekends to spend time with friends.

The source told Us Weekly: ''When Aaron was with Olivia, they did normal couple things like invite teammates over for game nights, but now he's out of town a lot on the weekends.''

Prior to their split, it was reported that ''Olivia [didn't] get along with his family'' and that they considered the actress to be a ''controlling'' influence in Aaron's life.

Meanwhile, it has also been claimed Olivia is ''doing well'' since their break-up and is already open to finding another long-term partner.

An insider recently said: ''Olivia knew that the relationship was on the rocks the past few months. It didn't feel good anymore and they should have split up a few months ago.

''They were holding on to this idea of their relationship, even though they knew a breakup was bound to happen.

''Olivia is not going to settle till she feels like this is the man she will end up with. Her eyes are open and she is very open to dating. She is good!''

At the time of their split, a source claimed that Aaron and Olivia remain on good terms.

Speaking in April, the insider shared: ''They have amicably ended their relationship of three years. [The couple] remain close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward.''