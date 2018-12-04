Aaron Chalmers has challenged Daniel Bryan to a fight.

The former 'Geordie Shore' star - who is now a mixed martial arts fighter for Bellator - has taken to his Twitter account in a bid to catch the eye of the current WWE Champion and goad him into a real-life brawl.

He tweeted: ''Yo @WWEDanielBryan May I'm set to make my debut fighting in USA If your not to beat up after Mania what you saying....''

Bryan - who made his shock comeback at 'WrestleMania 34' alongside Shane McMahon against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn - is embroiled in an on-air rivalry with AJ Styles after defeating him for the title last month to become a focal point of the 'Smackdown Live' brand.

While a move to MMA competition would be a surprise for the star after he initially retired from his in-ring role due to concussions before returning more than two years later, it would see him follow in the footsteps of UFC fighter Phil 'CM Punk' Brooks, while fellow WWE stars Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey are no strangers to the sport.

Speaking earlier this year Aaron, 31, revealed that MMA had ''saved'' his life after he chose to make the move from reality TV.

He said: ''MMA has totally changed me as a person. From someone who used to go out getting drunk, (I'm) literally now dedicated to the gym.

''I'm a much stronger person, mentally and physically, and it gives you self-control.

''I don't lose my temper as much and you can get all your aggression out in the gym. If I could suggest it to anyone, then definitely go for it.''