Madison Parker says her break-up with Aaron Carter had ''nothing to do'' with his sexuality.

The 29-year-old singer set tongues wagging earlier this month after he came out as bisexual and parted ways with his ex-girlfriend Madison within days of each other, but the raven haired beauty has now slammed claims their relationship dissolved because of his confession, and says their break-up had been ''coming for some time''.

She said: ''My split with Aaron has nothing to do with him being bisexual. Our parting of ways is something that has been coming for some time and it's the best thing for us both. Some of my closest friends and loved ones are of the LGBTQ community, people I love and support wholeheartedly, so for Out.com or anyone to label me 'homophobic' is appalling and hurtful and couldn't be more off character.''

And Madison insists she was ''nothing but supportive'' of the 'I Want Candy' hitmaker throughout his career, and ''wishes him all the best'' now they've parted ways.

She added to E! News: ''I've been nothing but supportive of Aaron and his career and I'm happy for him that he's having the courage to live his truth. Breaking up is never easy for anyone, but it is my hope that we can move on from this point as peacefully and respectfully as possible. I wish him all the best.''

Meanwhile, the speculation of a link between Aaron's coming out and his break-up with Madison was further fuelled by a recent interview in which Aaron claimed Madison ''didn't really understand'' his sexuality.

He said: ''I had discussed it with my ex-girlfriend, and she didn't really understand it. She didn't want [to]. And that was it. So we left it mutual and parted ways.''

The pair split on August 7, two days after he posted a statement on Twitter confirming his sexuality on August 5.