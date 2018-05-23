A1 will reunite with all four members for the first time in nearly 15 years.

The 90s pop group are set to tour as a four piece of Paul Marazzi, Christian Ingebrigtsen, Mark Read and Ben Adams to mark their 20th anniversary.

Announcing the news on Twitter, they shared: ''WE'RE SO EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE THE 1ST OF OUR 20TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION DATES - STARTING WITH SINGAPORE..MORE TO FOLLOW. #a1Reunion (sic)''

Whilst Ben, Mark and Christian added in a short statement: ''We're unbelievably excited that Paul will be joining us again to bring the original line up of a1 back together for the very first time in nearly 15 years.''

The band - famous for their hits 'Like A Rose', 'Take On Me' and 'Same Old Brand New You' - started out as a four piece but in 2002, Paul decided to leave the band, citing ''personal reasons''.

Mode Entertainment wrote on their page: ''Formed in 1998, this year marks the 20th Anniversary of a1! With a long string hits such as ''Like A Rose'', ''Take On Me'', ''Same Old Brand New You'' (and many more!), popular boyband a1 is back to charm their Singapore fans on 20 October 2018 (Saturday), 8PM at MES Theatre with an extraordinary Reunion Tour concert that will include well-missed former member Paul Marazzi! This marks the only time the Original Line Up is appearing together since 2002. Expect lots of hits, laughter and tears at this Once In A Lifetime Reunion Concert! Don't miss it for the world! #a1Reunion (sic)''

Further dates are expected to be announced in due course.