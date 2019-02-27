A1 have announced plans for their first UK reunion gig.

The 'Everytime' hitmakers revealed in May 2018 they would be getting back together for their 20th anniversary and now the quartet - comprising Paul Marazzi, Christian Ingebrigtsen, Mark Read and Ben Adams - have revealed they will play London's O2 Academy Islington on November 1.

Ben shared an official poster for the gig and captioned the Twitter post: ''So here it is - first UK show with @ A1Official as the full line up in 15 years.

''Tickets go on sale Friday! VERY EXCITED!! # therespaul''.

Other dates have yet to be announced.

The band - famous for their hits 'Like A Rose', 'Take On Me' and 'Same Old Brand New You' - started out as a four piece but in 2002, Paul decided to leave the band, citing ''personal reasons''.

When it was revealed last year that the group - who reformed as a trio for TV show 'The Big Reunion' in 2013 - would be welcoming Paul back into the fold, his bandmates admitted they were ''unbelievably excited'' to be a four-piece once more.

They said in a short statement: ''We're unbelievably excited that Paul will be joining us again to bring the original line up of a1 back together for the very first time in nearly 15 years.''