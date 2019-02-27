A1 have announced plans for their first UK reunion gig and will play London's O2 Academy Islington on November 1.
The 'Everytime' hitmakers revealed in May 2018 they would be getting back together for their 20th anniversary and now the quartet - comprising Paul Marazzi, Christian Ingebrigtsen, Mark Read and Ben Adams - have revealed they will play London's O2 Academy Islington on November 1.
Ben shared an official poster for the gig and captioned the Twitter post: ''So here it is - first UK show with @ A1Official as the full line up in 15 years.
''Tickets go on sale Friday! VERY EXCITED!! # therespaul''.
Other dates have yet to be announced.
The band - famous for their hits 'Like A Rose', 'Take On Me' and 'Same Old Brand New You' - started out as a four piece but in 2002, Paul decided to leave the band, citing ''personal reasons''.
When it was revealed last year that the group - who reformed as a trio for TV show 'The Big Reunion' in 2013 - would be welcoming Paul back into the fold, his bandmates admitted they were ''unbelievably excited'' to be a four-piece once more.
They said in a short statement: ''We're unbelievably excited that Paul will be joining us again to bring the original line up of a1 back together for the very first time in nearly 15 years.''
