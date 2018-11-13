The Director of Photography on 'A Star Is Born' has teased there will be an extended director's cut of the blockbuster musical.
'A Star Is Born' looks set to land a director's cut.
The blockbuster musical movie's Director of Photography, Matthew Libatique, has revealed Bradley Cooper is working on a longer version of the movie as there were many scenes that weren't used because they weren't vital to portraying the love story of the filmmaker's alter-ego Jackson Maine and Ally (Lady GaGa).
The cinematographer explained: ''I think they're actually doing a new cut, a director's cut, and putting some stuff back in.
''I think there's always the concern about length, but, for him, I think it was mostly the concern about, 'When am I stepping outside the forward narrative of this love story, and when am I stepping outside the idea that you have one character ascending, another descending.'
''I think that's all he was doing when doing different cuts, is trying to find that soul.''
Libatique also revealed Cooper was working ''Intensely'' trying to get the cut just right for the big screen and was limited due to the fact they had to fit in whole songs.
And he teased there is ''more than'' a movie's worth of filming leftover for the extended cut.
He added to The Film Stage: ''I mean, they were different cuts. For me, I see an early cut, then see its evolution. Bradley was working on it -- intensely working on it -- to find a flow. It's a rather long film because the music is in it. Things had to go so the music could take place; it couldn't all exist at the same time.
''We shot, probably, more movie than is in the movie because of that.
''I think, editorially, he really started to shave it down to the bare essence of what the love story was.
''And that's really all he was doing -- making sure that was his priority -- and you have to make some really tough decisions. Some performances.''
The film has grossed over $323 million worldwide at the box office.
