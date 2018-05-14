The acclaimed 'A Bowie Celebration' tour has been extended.

The concerts honouring the late music legend - who sadly passed away after a secret battle with cancer in January 2016 - sees the 'Life On Mars' hitmaker's former collaborators, including keyboardist Mike Garson, Earl Slick, Gerry Leonard and Carmine Rojas, perform Bowie's biggest hits.

Due to demand, shows across Ireland, UK, France, Austria, Germany, Holland, Belgium and Switzerland have been added for early next year.

Speaking about the run of dates, which kick off on January 9 at Dublin's Olympia and conclude in Switzerland on February 1, Garson - who provided the piano and keyboard backing on the 'Ziggy Stardust tour' in 1972 to 1973 - said: ''This is a dream band with each member at the top of their game. Add to that the world's best fans singing and dancing along with us and the power of David's music stays alive with the same intent as when we played with him.''

World class vocalists including Rolling Stones singer Bernard Fowler, Living Colour's Corey Glover and Joe Sumner will perform the music legend's songs.

The band also features legendary guitarist Slick, who worked on landmark Bowie albums such as 'Diamond Dogs', 'David Live', 'Station To Station', 'Young Americans', 'Reality' and Bowie's penultimate album 'The Next Day'.

As well as, Bowie band leader Leonard ('A Reality Tour') and the 'Let's Dance'/'Serious Moonlight Tour' bassist Carmine Rojas.

Previous special guests at the shows have included: Sting, Gary Oldman, Seal, Perry Farrell, The B-52's' Kate Pierson, Ewan McGregor, Simon Le Bon, Gavin Rossdale, La Roux, Joe Elliott, Mr Hudson, Gail Ann Dorsey, Spandau Ballet's Steve Norman, Corey Taylor, Ian Astbury, Darren Criss, Tony Hadley, Living Colour, The London Community Gospel Choir, and The Harlem Gospel Choir, among many others.

General sale tickets go on sale on Friday (18.05.18) at 10am from abowiecelebration.com

The 'A Bowie Celebration' tour dates are as follows:

January 9, Ireland Dublin, Olympia

January 10, Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

January 11, Manchester, Ritz

January 12, London, Shepherds Bush Empire

January 15, France Lyon, Le Transbordeur

January 16, France Paris, L'Olympia

January 17, France Lille, Theatre Sebastopol

January 18, France Strasbourg, Salle Erasme

January 22, Austria Vienna, Arena Vienna

January 23, Germany Berlin, Huxley's Neue Welt

January 24, Germany Cologne, Alte Kantine

January 26, Holland Groningen, Oosterporrt

January 27, Holland Nijmegen, Doornroosje

January 28, Holland Amsterdam, Paradiso

January 30, Belgium Brussels, AB

February 1, Switzerland Zurich, Volkshaus