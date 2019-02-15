21 Savage fears he will be deported from the US following his ICE arrest.

The 26-year-old rapper - whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph - was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Georgia earlier this month, after they alleged that he is a British citizen and has overstayed his United States visa for over a decade, however, Savage has since been released on Bond.

The 'Bank Account' hitmaker admitted that although he is worried about leaving the US, he has ''been through so much in [his] life'' that he always adjusts to his surroundings and is ''accepting of it.''

When asked whether he was concerned about being deported on 'Good Morning America' he said: ''Yeah, but I feel like I done been through so much in my life, like, I learned to embrace the times when I'm down 'cause they always build me up and take me to a new level in life.

''So it's like even if I'm sitting in a cell on 23-hour lockdown, in my mind, I know what's gonna come after that. So I'm not happy about it. But I'm accepting of it.''

The 'Rockstar' rapper went on to explain that he feels he was ''definitely'' the target of the arrest and admitted he thinks the way they ''enforce the policy is broken.''

He said: ''I don't think the policy is broken I feel the way they enforce the policy is broken.

''I don't even know I was just driving and I just seen guns and blue lights and then I was in the back of a car and I was gone.

''They didn't say nothing they just said ''We got Savage'' it was definitely targeted.''