21 Savage has been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials in Atlanta, Georgia after allegedly overstaying his visa.
21 Savage has been arrested by immigration officials in Atlanta.
The 'No Heart' rapper was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Georgia on Sunday (03.02.19) and they allege that the rapper is a British citizen and has overstayed his United States visa for over a decade.
ICE spokesman Bryan Cox said: ''U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested unlawfully present United Kingdom national Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph AKA '21 Savage' during a targeted operation with federal and local law enforcement partners early Sunday in metro Atlanta ... Mr. Abraham-Joseph is presently in ICE custody in Georgia and has been placed into removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts. ICE will now await the outcome of his case before a federal immigration judge to determine future actions.''
21 Savage has been accused of entering the country illegally in 2005 and staying in the United States after his visa expired the following year. ICE also cited his felony drug charge conviction in Georgia in 2014 when making the case for his arrest.
A legal team are currently working on a case for the 26-year-old rapper - whose real name is Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph - and say it is all a ''misunderstanding''.
Dina LaPolt, 21 Savage's attorney, added: ''We are working diligently to get Mr. Abraham-Joseph out of detention while we work with the authorities to clear up any misunderstanding. Mr. Abraham-Joseph is a role model to the young people in this country, especially in Atlanta, Georgia, and is actively working in the community leading programs to help underprivileged youths in financial literacy.''
Today (marks the 25th anniversary of the release of Green Day's third album and major label debut Dookie.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
With his second album 'Wasteland, Baby!' set to be released on March 1st, Hozier unveils a teaser in the form of second track 'Almost (Sweet Music)'.
People are going wild over the extravagant video for Ariana Grande's latest single '7 Rings', which samples 'My Favorite Things' from 'The Sound of...
Almost four months since they dropped their number 2 album (in both the UK and US) 'Trench', Twenty One Pilots drop the video for their latest single...
Bring Me The Horizon are virtually unrecognisable as they team up with Grimes for 'Nihilist Blues'; the fifth single from their polarising new record...
The rather regal elegance of The Brighton Dome played host to The Vaccines for the first time in years on January 25th to the delight of the sold-out...
After ten years together, Toy are releasing their fourth full-length studio album. 'Happy In The Hollow' represents the band's first album for their...
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.