21 Savage has been arrested by immigration officials in Atlanta.

The 'No Heart' rapper was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Georgia on Sunday (03.02.19) and they allege that the rapper is a British citizen and has overstayed his United States visa for over a decade.

ICE spokesman Bryan Cox said: ''U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested unlawfully present United Kingdom national Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph AKA '21 Savage' during a targeted operation with federal and local law enforcement partners early Sunday in metro Atlanta ... Mr. Abraham-Joseph is presently in ICE custody in Georgia and has been placed into removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts. ICE will now await the outcome of his case before a federal immigration judge to determine future actions.''

21 Savage has been accused of entering the country illegally in 2005 and staying in the United States after his visa expired the following year. ICE also cited his felony drug charge conviction in Georgia in 2014 when making the case for his arrest.

A legal team are currently working on a case for the 26-year-old rapper - whose real name is Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph - and say it is all a ''misunderstanding''.

Dina LaPolt, 21 Savage's attorney, added: ''We are working diligently to get Mr. Abraham-Joseph out of detention while we work with the authorities to clear up any misunderstanding. Mr. Abraham-Joseph is a role model to the young people in this country, especially in Atlanta, Georgia, and is actively working in the community leading programs to help underprivileged youths in financial literacy.''