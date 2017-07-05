Marcus Mumford, Ella Eyre and Lianne La Havas have joined the judging panel for the 2017 Hyundai Mercury Prize.

The trio will be joined by jazz star Jamie Cullum, Jessie Ware and several industry people including BBC Radio 1's Clara Amfo and producer and DJ MistaJam.

David Wilkinson, Mercury Prize Chairman said: ''The judges spend several months listening to over 200 albums entered for this year's Hyundai Mercury Prize and then meet to decide on the 12 'Albums of the Year'. It's been an exciting year for UK music - so it's going to be tougher than ever for them choosing the 12 albums. After last year's successful event we're looking forward to an equally diverse and eclectic shortlist being announced on 27th July.''

The prestigious music awards ceremony takes place at London's Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on September 14.

The 12 shortlisted albums for Album of The Year will be announced on July 27 at a live launch hosted by Huw Stephens, alongside an announcement on BBC 6 Music from 11am.

Apple Music will also help music fans discover new music with dedicated playlists featuring the shortlisted artists, albums and more.

Last year, Skepta took home the coveted award for his album 'Konnichiwa'.

During his speech, Skepta said: ''I want to say thank you to every single person that made 'Konnichiwa' happen.

''Everybody who knows that it takes to put an album together... Everybody who was there for me when I was going through depressed times.''

The prize aims to celebrate the best British albums from the past year and the 12 nominees were announced last month.

The 'Shutdown' hitmaker was also handed £25,000 prize money.