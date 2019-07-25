The 1975 have been nominated for the 2019 Hyundai Mercury Prize.

The band - which is comprised of Matthew Healy, George Daniel, Ross MacDonald and Adam Hann - have been shortlisted for the prestigious Album of the Year prize for their third studio LP 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships'. The record has already earned them the BRIT Award for British Album of the Year.

Indicating their joy at their nomination, a post on the official The 1975 Twitter account read: ''// A B R I E F I N Q U I R Y I N T O O N L I N E R E L A T I O N S H I P S - 2 0 1 9 A L B U M O F T H E Y E A R N O M I N A T I O N // @MercuryPrize L O V E (sic)''

The ceremony - which will be hosted by Annie Mac - honours the best UK and Irish albums made over the past year, with 12 acts listed.

Other nominees include Anna Calvi, who has been recognised for her third album 'Hunter' and IDLES who got the nod for 'Joy as an Act of Resistance', whilst British rap is being represented at the ceremony with Dave's 'Psychodrama', 'Grey Area' by Little Simz and BBC Sound of 2019 runner-up Slowthai, who is nominated for debut LP 'Nothing Great About Britain'.

The list is completed by Cate Le Bon, Fontaines D.C., NAO, SEED Ensemble and Black Midi for their albums 'Reward', 'Dogrel', 'Saturn' , 'Driftglass' and 'Schlagenheim', respectively.

Last year's winning record came from rock group Wolf Alice who picked up the statuette for their second album 'Visions of a Life'.

Radio 1's Annie Mac, 'On My Mind' hitmaker Jorja Smith, grime superstar Stormzy, Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes and Vice UK editorial director and Guardian contributor Tshepo Mokoena will serve as judges.

The winner will be decided by the panel on the day of the ceremony on September 19.

The 2019 Hyundai Mercury Prize albums of the year:

Anna Calvi - 'Hunter'

Black Midi - 'Schlagenheim'

Cate Le Bon - 'Reward'

Dave - 'Psychodrama'

Foals - 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 1'

Fontaines D.C. - 'Dogrel'

IDLES - 'Joy as an Act of Resistance'

Little Simz - 'Grey Area'

NAO - 'Saturn'

SEED Ensemble - 'Driftglass'

Slowthai - 'Nothing Great About Britain'

The 1975 - 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships'