'1917' won the Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures gong at the Producers Guild Awards on Saturday night (18.01.20).

The Sir Sam Mendes-directed war film - which stars the likes of Mark Strong, Andrew Scott and Richard Madden - won the prestigious award during the annual bash at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

The acclaimed movie fought off stiff competition from films such as 'Ford v Ferrari', 'The Irishman', 'Joker' and 'Parasite' to claim the coveted accolade.

Elsewhere, 'Apollo 11' - the documentary film edited, produced and directed by Todd Douglas Miller - won the Outstanding Documentary Motion Picture award.

Another of the evening's big winners was 'Toy Story 4', which claimed the award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures.

The Josh Cooley-directed movie - which features Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Keanu Reeves - was one of the biggest cinematic successes of 2019, and is now the highest grossing instalment of the money-spinning franchise.

'Fleabag' - the comedy-drama series created and written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge - was named as the winner of the award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy.

The widely acclaimed show won the gong ahead of 'Barry', 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', 'Schitt's Creek' and 'Veep'.

Meanwhile, 'Leaving Neverland' - the much-discussed documentary that focuses on sexual assault allegations made against pop icon Michael Jackson - was also recognised at the awards bash in Los Angeles.

British filmmaker Dan Reed was named as the Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television for his work.

'Leaving Neverland' previously won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special.

Producers Guild Award winners:

Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:

'1917'

Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:

'Toy Story 4'

Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama:

'Succession'

Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy:

'Fleabag'

Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television:

'Chernobyl'

Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures:

'Apollo: Missions to the Moon'

Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television:

'Leaving Neverland'

Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment and Talk Television:

'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver'

Outstanding Producer of Game and Competition Television:

'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Outstanding Documentary Motion Picture:

'Apollo 11'

Innovation Award:

'Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series - Episode I'

Outstanding Children's Program:

'Sesame Street' (season 49)

Outstanding Sports Program:

'What's My Name Muhammad Ali'

Outstanding Shortform Program:

'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee'