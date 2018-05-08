One hundred women will walk the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a mark of solidarity.

The event boss Thierry Fremaux has confirmed that 100 women will make their way down the famous carpet as part of a symbolic gesture to ''affirm their presence'' following the sexual harassment scandal that has swept across Hollywood in the previous months.

Fremaux said: ''We want to keep pace with a world that's changing. It isn't just the Cannes Film Festival that's going to change. The whole world has changed.''

Fremaux and the other organisers also plan to set up a specific telephone hotline so that victims of sexual harassment and abuse are able to report what happened to them.

The team behind Cannes Film Festival also want to make it more gender inclusive by selecting more films by female directors for the competition and also choosing more women to act as jury president. This year's honour will go to actress Cate Blanchett whilst three of the 21 films chosen to compete for the famous Palme d'Or prize are directed by women.

However, Fremaux feels this ratio will only increase over time.

Speaking at a press conference, he added: ''The cinema has always been in the hands of men. There will be more and more [female filmmakers] in the future.''

Meanwhile, Cate previously admitted she feels ''humbled'' to have be named as chair for the 2018 Cannes Film Festival jury.

In a statement, she said: ''I have been to Cannes in many guises over the years - as an actress, producer, in the marketplace, the

Gala-sphere and in competition but never solely for the sheer pleasure of watching the cornucopia of films this great festival harbours. I am humbled by the privilege and responsibility of presiding over this year's jury. This festival plays a pivotal role in bringing the world together to celebrate story: that strange and vital endeavour that all peoples share, understand and crave.''